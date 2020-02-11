|
James Thomas Jones, 72, of Newport News, passed away on February 3, 2020. He was born on April 16, 1947 in Coatesville, PA and moved to Newport News as a young child. James "Jimmy" was preceded in death by his father, Richard Paul Jones and his sister Lois. He is survived by his mother, Wilma Jones; sisters, Dorothy Jones, Brenda Weakland (Gene), Mary Mathes (Marvin) and Ruth Whitley (Ivan); nieces, Karen, Samantha, Tiffany, Jamie, Stephanie, Kelly; nephews, Jim and Daniel.
Jimmy graduated from Newport News High School in 1965. He attended VA Tech and TNCC. He served in the USAF and Army and worked at Newport News Shipbuilding for 34 years as a mechanic in Welding Services.
Jimmy was an avid reader, always thirsting for more knowledge. He loved football, VA Tech and his family.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the Fireside Room at New Covenant Church in Hampton, VA at 2:00 pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jimmy's life, but the family requests no perfume or cologne as some are allergic to fragrances.
The family requests no flowers, but if you'd like to support a cause dear to Jimmy, donate to President Trump's re-election campaign.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 11, 2020