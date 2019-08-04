|
James "Shep" Trant was granted eternal freedom by the Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, August 1, 2019. "Shep" was a life-long resident of Newport News and spent his happiest moments surrounded by loving family and friends. He found the most joy while watching his grandchildren on the baseball and softball field, watching NASCAR races, or building model cars. He is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Edwards Trant and is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Peggy Trant; daughter and son-in-law Amanda and Jason Kelly; grandchildren Brandon and Drew Kelly; father James Parrish Trant; sister Jean Trant; and his nieces. A memorial service will be held to celebrate his life at Peninsula Funeral Home on Monday August 5, 2019 at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Shep's name to the National Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 4, 2019