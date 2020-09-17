Grace Mary Bowie, 74, a resident of Williamsburg, VA died on September 12, 2020. Grace was originally from Rhode Island and had lived in Virginia for over 45 years. She was a secretary for Newport News Public Schools and Busch Gardens.



Grace was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 50 years, James T. Bowie, Sr. and her son, Kevin E. Bowie. She is survived by her sons, James T. Bowie, Jr., Wade A. Bowie and wife, Laurie, and Derek R. Bowie and wife, Jennifer; her daughter-in-law, Tricia Bowie; her ten grandchildren: Kevin, Cullen, Dylan, Madison, Morgan, Grace, Nick, Emily, Peyton, and Lauren.



A Private Family Service will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



