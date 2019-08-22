|
James V. "Jimmy" Johnson, 87, of Norfolk, VA, passed away August 20, 2019.
Born in Suffolk, VA, he was the son of the late Lloyd V. Johnson, Sr., and Lilla Gilliam Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Lloyd V. Johnson, Jr.; his grandson, Matt Maurice and son-in-law, Christopher Knollenberg.
Jimmy served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Burroughs Computer Corp in 1984. He was a longtime member of Avalon Church of Christ. He was a leader, and a servant of Christ. He was Treasurer of the Virginia Evangelism Fellowship (VEF) for over 20 years. He served his community as Chief Election Official at his local precinct voting polls. He loved the Lord, his wife, and adored his children.
Left to cherish his memory: his loving wife, Dail A. Johnson; a son, Stephen Johnson and his wife, Susan, of Norfolk; three daughters, Sherry Maurice and her husband, John, of Elizabeth City, Diane Baker and her husband, Robert, of Norfolk, and Vicki Knollenberg Simon and her husband, Nicholas, of Chesapeake; six grandchildren, Michael Maurice, Christy Miller, Katelyn Palko, Andrew Knollenberg, Daniel Knollenberg, and Sara Baker; and seven great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Avalon Church of Christ, 844 Woodstock Rd., Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the general fund at Mid-Atlantic Christian University (MACU), 715 N. Poindexter St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 22, 2019