Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avalon Church of Christ
844 Woodstock Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Avalon Church of Christ
844 Woodstock Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James V. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James V. Johnson Obituary
James V. "Jimmy" Johnson, 87, of Norfolk, VA, passed away August 20, 2019.

Born in Suffolk, VA, he was the son of the late Lloyd V. Johnson, Sr., and Lilla Gilliam Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Lloyd V. Johnson, Jr.; his grandson, Matt Maurice and son-in-law, Christopher Knollenberg.

Jimmy served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Burroughs Computer Corp in 1984. He was a longtime member of Avalon Church of Christ. He was a leader, and a servant of Christ. He was Treasurer of the Virginia Evangelism Fellowship (VEF) for over 20 years. He served his community as Chief Election Official at his local precinct voting polls. He loved the Lord, his wife, and adored his children.

Left to cherish his memory: his loving wife, Dail A. Johnson; a son, Stephen Johnson and his wife, Susan, of Norfolk; three daughters, Sherry Maurice and her husband, John, of Elizabeth City, Diane Baker and her husband, Robert, of Norfolk, and Vicki Knollenberg Simon and her husband, Nicholas, of Chesapeake; six grandchildren, Michael Maurice, Christy Miller, Katelyn Palko, Andrew Knollenberg, Daniel Knollenberg, and Sara Baker; and seven great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Avalon Church of Christ, 844 Woodstock Rd., Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the general fund at Mid-Atlantic Christian University (MACU), 715 N. Poindexter St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.