James "Jimmy" V. Valinote passed into eternal life on August 11, 2020. Jimmy was born in the Bronx, New York, and moved with his family to the Peninsula where he had been a resident since 1966. He attended both Thomas Nelson and Christopher Newport College.In his early working years, he was employed by the C&P Telephone Company where he worked as a splicer and later as a schematic line draftsman. Jimmy served honorably in the U.S. Naval Reserve and talked fondly about his days of training in Jacksonville, Florida. Later in his working career, he was employed as a dispatcher for the Newport News Fire Department.Jimmy grew up in Parkchester in the Bronx, a place that he dearly loved, apparent in the many wonderful stories he shared about his youth. He was a staunch Italian, and he loved nothing more than having a good dish of macaroni, meatballs, sausage, and gravy with family on Sunday afternoons.He loved baseball, the New York Yankees, and was a devoted New York Giants fan. Jimmy was witty and had a good sense of humor and could crack a joke on the spot. But so much more than all of that, he was a compassionate, loving, and selfless man.He was always interested in "you" more than himself, and the generosity of his heart knew no bounds. He was caring, appreciative, never asked for anything, and would give you the shirt off his back if that's what it took. He was truly a remarkable man and left his mark on the lives of so many.Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, James J. Valinote, and his mother Mary A. Valinote.He is survived by his sister, Laura Silvent and husband, Jay; niece, Jennifer Silvent; nephew, Christopher Silvent and wife Emily; three great-nieces, Ellie, Audrey, and Norrie; and all his cousins.A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 19, immediately followed by interment at Peninsula Memorial Park. A reception for family and friends will follow the interment. Masks and social distancing will be required.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.