Cremation Society of Virginia - Richmond
7542 W Broad Street
Richmond, VA 23294
(804) 355-3360
James Holloway
James W. Holloway


1959 - 2019
James W. Holloway Obituary
James Willis "Boze" Holloway, passed away in Richmond, Virginia on Thursday, July 4th due to complications from thyroid cancer. He was 59 years old.

James was born September 15th, 1959, and spent most of his life in Poquoson, Virginia, where he married Christie Baird on May 17, 1985. He served the Poquoson Fire Department for 32 years, retiring in 2010. In addition to his long service, James was quite mechanically inclined, and could fix something as big as a car or as small as a watch.

James was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Christine Baird Holloway, who passed on January 2nd of this year. He is survived by his brother Robert, son John, daughter Samantha, and grandsons Alex and Simon.

A joint celebration of life for James and Christie Holloway will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily Press on July 16, 2019
