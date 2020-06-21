Bill was a good person. A good husband to a loving wife. A good example to his sons, and a good friend of many people. I was lucky to have had him as a friend for almost 50 years. He will be missed by all who knew him.
James W. "Bill" Pearson, 77, of Poquoson, VA passed away on June 17, 2020. Bill was a graduate of Clemson College in 1965, served in the US Army, and retired from US Civil Service in 1992 after 32 years of service.
Bill is predeceased by his son, Alex D. Pearson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Linda C. Pearson; his son, James L. Pearson; his granddaughter, Emery D. Pearson; and two sisters.
A celebration of life will be held at a later a date. Remembrances may be sent to Poquoson Volunteer Rescue or Riverside Regional Hospice. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 21, 2020.