James W. Petefish Jr. ("Jim"), age 61, was a long time Toano resident. After successful careers in the restaurant and retail industries he found a passion in computer technology. His gentle nature and sense of humor made him a natural sales person. He enjoyed cooking , photography, philosophy and science. He was an organ donor, a romantic, a thinker and a talker. On July 26,2019 he finally discovered the secrets of the universe that he sought to learn in life. We wish he was here.
Jim is survived by his wife, Sherri; son James Petefish III; grandsons Andrew and Logan; parents James and Joyce Petefish Sr.; sisters Deborah Moore and Sharon Odell; beloved niece Sabrina Odell, nephews Christopher and Tyler Moore; a grand niece and grand nephew.
A Celebration of life service will be held at 5 pm on Monday August 5th at Bucktrout Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 4, 2019