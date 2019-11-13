|
|
James W. Starboard, Jr. (Jimmy), surrounded by his loving family, passed from the restraints of this earthly life into the presence of the God he loved and served on November 8, 2019. "Jimmy" was born in Newport News on June 7, 1937 to James W. Starboard and Sadie Jane White Starboard. As a young boy just entering Newport News High School (NNHS), he was up at 5:00 a.m. every morning to sell the Daily Press at the 50th Street Shipyard gate which he did for the next five years. After his day in college prep classes, he would spend the after-school hours practicing on the football field or with the Track team. He served his classmates as president of their class and later as president of the NNHS student body. He became a star hurdler and set new state records in the high and low hurdles. His outstanding performance on the Track team earned him a full scholarship to the University of Maryland (UM) where he continued his record-breaking performances in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC); his record for the 70-yard indoor high hurdles still stands.
In addition to the Track team, he was involved in student government where he served on the first Student Court at UM. He was tapped for induction into the prestigious Omicron Delta Kappa, a National Leadership Honor Society. Other honors were the Evans Track Award for the most outstanding track man at UM for scholarship, leadership and athletic ability, ACC Academic Honor Roll, Who's Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities.
During his sophomore year, he married the love of his life, Kiddy Jean Dickens, his high school sweetheart and they had a son in his senior year. He graduated with a BA degree in 1959 and entered Law School in D.C. He soon found that he had no passion for studying law and returned to Va. to begin a Master of Education degree at William & Mary. He was an elementary and high school teacher for four (4) years, an elementary school principal for two (2) years and Warwick High School principal for 12 years.
During those years, he was instrumental in getting the Virginia Association of Secondary School Principals incorporated and became its first President.
In 1976 he earned a Doctorate of Education from Nova University and subsequently became an adjunct professor at Old Dominion University and Regent University.
Community service was important to Jimmy, so he served on the Board of Thomas Nelson Community College for 10 years including terms as Chairman and Vice-Chairman; also the Boards of Hampton Roads Speech and Hearing Clinic, Youth for Christ, and Peninsula Multiple Sclerosis Society. He was honored by his community by being inducted into the Newport News Track Hall of Fame and by the Peninsula Sports Club.
Because of his deep commitment to God and His Word, he became Administrator of Hampton Christian Schools. Soon after retiring for the second time, he had a call from a superintendent who needed an experienced high school principal because their principal had left a few weeks before school was to begin. He took that interim position and just a month after school started, he was given a copy of the letter that the faculty had written to the superintendent thanking him for bringing Dr. Starboard to their school because he had "created order out of chaos, enthusiasm out of apathy, and confidence out of insecurity". It was very satisfying to him that his work was so appreciated.
Dr. Starboard was predeceased by his parents, James and Sadie Starboard, and his sister Martha Rierson (John). He is survived by his wife Kiddy, his son James, III (Mary), his daughter Lauren Fields (Michael) and his grandchildren Micah, Monica, and Aaron Fields, Anna Fields Hopkins (Hunter); his nieces Diane Curry (Jay) of FL and Joanie Emhardt (John) of Indianapolis and their children Amanda Curry Brown(Dave), Brian Curry, John and Andrew Emhardt (Allison) and Katie Emhardt Clark.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 15 at 5:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home followed by a time of visitation until 7:30 p.m. with his family.
Because he felt a good education was of utmost importance, it is requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the James W. Starboard, Jr. Education Scholarship Fund at Regent University, Regent University, Office of Advancement, 1000 Regent University Dr., Virginia Beach, VA 23464.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 13, 2019