James Edward Kenneth Walden, 95 of Hampton, VA went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was born in Bressler (Harrisburg), PA and spent the past 50 years on the Peninsula. Viewing is Monday, October 21st 1:00 to 6:00pm at Nickelson-Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. 4304 Victoria Blvd. Hampton, VA.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, October 22nd, officiated by Rev. Dr. Corey L. Brown at Providence Baptist Church, 1331 30th Street, Newport News, Virginia 23607. Interment with military honors will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Providence Baptist Church Scholarship Fund.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 20, 2019