Home

POWERED BY

Services
NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - HAMPTON
4304 VICTORIA BOULEVARD
Hampton, VA 23669
(757) 728-0122
For more information about
James Walden
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - HAMPTON
4304 VICTORIA BOULEVARD
Hampton, VA 23669
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Providence Baptist Church
1331 30th Street
Newport News, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Walden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Walden


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Walden Obituary
James Edward Kenneth Walden, 95 of Hampton, VA went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was born in Bressler (Harrisburg), PA and spent the past 50 years on the Peninsula. Viewing is Monday, October 21st 1:00 to 6:00pm at Nickelson-Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. 4304 Victoria Blvd. Hampton, VA.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, October 22nd, officiated by Rev. Dr. Corey L. Brown at Providence Baptist Church, 1331 30th Street, Newport News, Virginia 23607. Interment with military honors will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Providence Baptist Church Scholarship Fund.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now