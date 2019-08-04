Home

Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
James Wallace Parker Sr.


1944 - 2019
James Wallace Parker Sr. Obituary
James Wallace Parker, Sr. peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in his home surrounded by family. He was 75 years old.

Jimmy was born February 14, 1944 in Newport News, Virginia. He was one of five brothers and sisters. After graduating from Newport News High School in 1962, he joined the United States Marine Corps, serving in Vietnam until his honorable discharge. Jimmy went on to serve like his father and grandfather before him, as a Newport News police officer, ultimately discovering his passion for criminal justice. He graduated from William and Mary's Marshall-Wythe School of Law in 1977, after which he opened his own successful law firm. One of his favorite passions, and a sport he was able to enjoy with his son, was his time spent behind the wheel at Langley Speedway, as the first NASCAR-licensed lawyer to race in the nation.

Jimmy was fortunate enough to enjoy a long retirement with his family. He leaves behind his wife, Nancy Casey Parker; his children, Crystal (Kevin) Boettner, Carrie (Josiah) Donaldson, Sam (Tara) Henderson, Donna Bowman; daughter-in-law, Stacie Parker; and his 12 grandchildren, Jake and Brenden Boettner, Dylan Parker, Maxlee and Masen Morphew, Collin and Jessica Law, Leon, Penny and Walter Donaldson, and Claire and Patrick Henderson; and two sisters, Patricia Williams and Carolyn Eason; and a host of nieces and nephews. Jimmy is preceded in death by his son, James W. Parker, Jr.; his brother, Hinton E. Parker, Jr. and his parents, Hinton and Virginia Parker.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Donations can be made in Jimmy's name to Fisher House Foundation, Inc., 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy. Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852, www.fisherhouse.org. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 4, 2019
