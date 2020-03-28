|
|
James "Jimmy" Walter Pollard of Seaford, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was born to the late John Walter Pollard and Agnes Wallace McCarron. Jimmy graduated from St. Vincent de Paul High School (currently Peninsula Catholic) and entered the family business, having grown up helping his parents at Pollard's Florist & Greenhouses. He built the business to a three store operation with high grossing sales and garnered much success in his career; becoming a leader for florists on the Peninsula. Pollard's Florist was recognized nationally as a floral leader, in the top 5% of florists nationwide. Jimmy was a founder of the Peninsula Floral Association, named OUTSTANDING MEMBER of the Peninsula Sales and Marketing Executives and Peninsula Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year 1991. Despite his success, he remained down to earth and close to his roots. Jimmy enjoyed his family and loved living on the water in Seaford. His lifelong friendships spanned 79 years. His neighbors and friends became family. His interests included a lifelong love for boating and fishing, enjoying his dogs, traveling in his RV, reading, talking to his cousin, Paul Jourcin and childhood friends, John & Jim Marks frequently. He loved spending time with his wife, Linda and his children. He especially enjoyed the antics of his grandchildren: hunting Easter eggs, running around the yard and playing in the pool.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife Linda; daughters, Sharon Torburg (Harry Lee), Nancy Niehous (Craig), Pam Snavely (Gene), Kathy Stinson (Bruce); sons, Kevin Barkley and Donnie Barkley (Nora); his grandchildren, Travis, Michael, Chaz, Anne, Tyler, Madison, Noah, Brandon, Mallory, Andryusha and great-grandson, Aiden. The family appreciates all the love and support they've received especially to Grace Hospice for their care.
Jimmy loved flowers, his lifetime vocation. He was also passionate about supporting Collie Rescue of the Carolinas. Donations may be made to collierescue.net. A private family graveside service will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park. If you would like to send flowers to the family for the service, they may be sent to Weymouth Funeral Home by Monday morning.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 28, 2020