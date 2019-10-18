|
James W. McCarron, Sr., 87, died peacefully on October 14, 2019, after a long illness. His family was by his side when he passed away. He was born on July 14, 1932 in Newport News, VA., the eldest child of Peter McCarron and Beulah Shockley McCarron. Jim was predeceased by his parents and his brother, "Buddy" McCarron. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Phyllis; daughter, Lynn Coger and her husband Jimmy; daughter, Jan Fisher and her husband Doug, and by one son, Jim McCarron, Jr. His sister, Effie Hubbard of Gambrills, Maryland also survives him. Jimmie also has many nieces, nephews and cousins whom he did not see often, but always remembered. Jimmie was a very active person who stayed busy doing things he loved until he became ill 4 years ago. He has always loved having a church family and being involved in various activities there. He enjoyed watching and participating in sports, especially baseball. For many years Jimmie coached American Legion baseball with his father-in-law Curt Edwards. He then became a successful baseball umpire for college and high school games on the Peninsula. He loved having the power of saying "Strike three, you're out!" After retirement to Gwynn's Island, VA., Jim stayed busy at home involved in many projects. He kept his lawn and gardens looking beautiful. Working as a volunteer for the Mathews County Rescue Squad for 10 years was a rewarding experience for Jim. Jim and Phyllis also loved all animals and gave a good life to many rescued cats through the years. Recently they adopted a Senior dog named Lucy and she is now well-loved. Jim's favorite quotation was, "It's the little things in life that mean the most." Jim McCarron was a good man and a great dad. His daughters, Jan and Lynn, will attest to that. Many hours were spent working with his son, Jim, Jr. They spent quality time together and because of that, Jim, Jr. has become a much more capable and independent person. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 19th at Gwynn's Island Baptist Church, 2011 Old Ferry Rd., Gwynn, VA 23066. Dr. Ed Jordan will officiate. A luncheon will follow the service. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, VA is assisting the family with the arrangements. Those who wish to make a memorial donation may do so by contributing to the Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society, P.O. Box 385, Gloucester, VA 23061 or to Gwynn's Island Baptist Church, P.O. Box 26, Gwynn, VA 23066.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 18, 2019