James Wesley "Jim" Brown
1933 - 2020
James "Jim" Wesley Brown, 86, of Smithfield passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his residence, after a brief illness. Born in Southampton County he was the son of the late Levy Brown and Cora Belle Pittman. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 35 years, Arlene Bunch Brown, the mother of his three sons, James Michael Brown (Cathy), Charles Wesley Brown and Russell Lee Brown (Vanessa); nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Jim married Emily Gayle Berryman Brown in 1996 and added to their combined family her children, Melvin Hines (Donna) and Susan McClenny and her late husband Mac; He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Frances B. Graham and Mildred B. Atkins; and a grandson, Blake. Jim was a Korean War Veteran, a member of the American Legion Post 49, a Life Member of the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department, and a member of Smithfield Baptist Church for more than 50 years. He retired from Gwaltney Motor Company as a mechanic and spent his retirement on the "support" staff at Travis' Auto in Carrollton. He enjoyed working, made friends easily and was loved by many. Though he could be stubborn and penny-pinching, he was never stingy with his heart. Whenever anyone needed anything he'd be there. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020, 3 p.m. at Smithfield Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions be made to Smithfield Baptist Church, 100 Wainwright Dr, Smithfield, VA 23430 or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Smithfield Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
5 entries
August 28, 2020
What a good man. I will miss seeing him riding around in that pick-up. My sincere condolences to all his family. R.I.P. Jim
Margaret Jones
Friend
August 28, 2020
I have known Jim since childhood. He taught me to swim in Johnsons millpond. A dear and caring friend. My condolences to his family.
Rebecca Biron
Friend
August 28, 2020
Mr. Brown was our friend, our employee, and everyone’s father or grandfather at the shop. We all loved him so much. He was so sweet and kind to us all and everyone of us at one point or another, sat in the garage and had a heart to heart with him. He knew us all individually and showed kindness to us all uniquely. I personally adored him and think he made the world a better place. He was honest, hard working and a true friend to us all. We will miss you dearly Jim Brown! From all of the staff at Travis’s Auto and from the Latimer family. We are praying for you Gail and all of your family.
Wanda Latimer
Friend
August 28, 2020
We both loved this man who always spoke his mind and was very supportive! He will be missed greatly!! Thoughts and prayers are with you all!
Darden and Sheila Stallings
Friend
August 28, 2020
We are so very sorry to hear of Mr. Brown's passing. Over the years I have been in Smithfield, he was always so nice when I encountered him or had any dealings with him, Our heartfelt sympathies go our to all the family.
Christine Vassey
Friend
