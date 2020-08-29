James "Jim" Wesley Brown, 86, of Smithfield passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his residence, after a brief illness. Born in Southampton County he was the son of the late Levy Brown and Cora Belle Pittman. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 35 years, Arlene Bunch Brown, the mother of his three sons, James Michael Brown (Cathy), Charles Wesley Brown and Russell Lee Brown (Vanessa); nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Jim married Emily Gayle Berryman Brown in 1996 and added to their combined family her children, Melvin Hines (Donna) and Susan McClenny and her late husband Mac; He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Frances B. Graham and Mildred B. Atkins; and a grandson, Blake. Jim was a Korean War Veteran, a member of the American Legion Post 49, a Life Member of the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department, and a member of Smithfield Baptist Church for more than 50 years. He retired from Gwaltney Motor Company as a mechanic and spent his retirement on the "support" staff at Travis' Auto in Carrollton. He enjoyed working, made friends easily and was loved by many. Though he could be stubborn and penny-pinching, he was never stingy with his heart. Whenever anyone needed anything he'd be there. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020, 3 p.m. at Smithfield Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions be made to Smithfield Baptist Church, 100 Wainwright Dr, Smithfield, VA 23430 or the charity of your choice
