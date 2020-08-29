Mr. Brown was our friend, our employee, and everyone’s father or grandfather at the shop. We all loved him so much. He was so sweet and kind to us all and everyone of us at one point or another, sat in the garage and had a heart to heart with him. He knew us all individually and showed kindness to us all uniquely. I personally adored him and think he made the world a better place. He was honest, hard working and a true friend to us all. We will miss you dearly Jim Brown! From all of the staff at Travis’s Auto and from the Latimer family. We are praying for you Gail and all of your family.

Wanda Latimer

Friend