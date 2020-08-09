Dr. James Wesley Taylor, Sr., a resident of Hampton, Virginia entered eternal rest on Tuesday, July 28. James was born in Hampton, Virginia on October 25, 1951 to Zenobia Miller Taylor and the late Wilford Taylor, Sr. James was a graduate of Bethel High School and obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Virginia. He subsequently obtained a Master of Arts degree in Counseling from Virginia Commonwealth University and a Doctor of Dental Surgery from the Medical College of Virginia. A member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Newport News, James was regularly active in the Catholic faith and is remembered for his exuberant, gregarious personality. In addition to being active in the Catholic faith, James was a talented artist, painting in his free time for others to enjoy. James is survived by his son, James Jr.; his mother, Zenobia Taylor; his brother, the Honorable Wilford Taylor, Jr. (Linda); his sisters, Jill Taylor Pope (Donnie) and Michelle Taylor Ferebee (Melvin); his former wife Donita Reese; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, re: Social Action Ministry, 230 33rd St. Newport News, VA 23607. A viewing will be held Monday, August 10 from 11 AM to 4 PM, at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel, 1601 27th St, Newport News, VA. A private, graveside service will be held at Hampton Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, August 11, at 11 AM. All COVID restrictions will be followed. The funeral will be broadcast via Facebook Live at the St. Vincent de Paul Facebook page.