James Wilbur Rowe, 97, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 14, 2020. He was born on October 6, 1922, in Gloucester VA the son of Walter Frank Rowe and Mary Robins Rowe. He was the youngest of eight children, three brothers, and four sisters. After graduating from Achilles High School in 1941, Wilbur was employed by Newport News Shipbuilding and graduated from the apprentice school in 1947. Wilbur was employed there for 44 years before retiring as Superintendent of the Steel Fabrication Department. He joined the Navy in 1944 where he served for two years during WWII. Wilbur loved his country and always displayed his American Flag.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley F. Rowe. They resided in Newport News for 45 years. A loving husband and father always placing his family first. Wilbur loved sports and enjoyed baseball and football, which he played in high school and Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School. He was an active member of North Riverside Baptist Church where he served and supported many activities. After retirement, Wilbur traveled the USA and several countries throughout the world. He had no regrets and lived a great life leaving behind a happy family. He loved everyone and he was loved.
He is survived by his children, Gail R. Jackson, and husband, Wayne Jackson of Raleigh, NC, and Keith Rowe and wife, Mary Ann Rowe of Chesapeake, VA.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
