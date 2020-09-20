1/1
James Wilbur Rowe
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Wilbur Rowe, 97, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 14, 2020. He was born on October 6, 1922, in Gloucester VA the son of Walter Frank Rowe and Mary Robins Rowe. He was the youngest of eight children, three brothers, and four sisters. After graduating from Achilles High School in 1941, Wilbur was employed by Newport News Shipbuilding and graduated from the apprentice school in 1947. Wilbur was employed there for 44 years before retiring as Superintendent of the Steel Fabrication Department. He joined the Navy in 1944 where he served for two years during WWII. Wilbur loved his country and always displayed his American Flag.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley F. Rowe. They resided in Newport News for 45 years. A loving husband and father always placing his family first. Wilbur loved sports and enjoyed baseball and football, which he played in high school and Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School. He was an active member of North Riverside Baptist Church where he served and supported many activities. After retirement, Wilbur traveled the USA and several countries throughout the world. He had no regrets and lived a great life leaving behind a happy family. He loved everyone and he was loved.

He is survived by his children, Gail R. Jackson, and husband, Wayne Jackson of Raleigh, NC, and Keith Rowe and wife, Mary Ann Rowe of Chesapeake, VA.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 19, 2020
Wilbur was one of my favorite residents at the Arbors. He was a gentleman; always sweet and kind. I will miss him in the dining room and bingo time. Rest in peace. Love, Connie (hostess)
Connie Sapp
Friend
September 17, 2020
JJJJJJJJJJJJJ
Judy Ford Houser
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved