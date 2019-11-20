|
James ("Jim") William DeBerry, Jr., age 73, died on Thursday, November 14, 2019 of complications due to a stroke. His last hours were spent peacefully at the Williamsburg Hospice House, where he was given generous care and attention in the company of loved ones and friends.
Jim was born on August 19, 1946 to James Sr. and Virginia DeBerry in Newport News, Virginia. He grew up in the downtown area of Newport News and spent much of his youth active in sports, particularly baseball, football, and basketball. Jim attended Newport News High School, Class of 1964, and played all three of those sports for the varsity squad of the Typhoons. After graduation, Jim enrolled in the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School, graduating in 1968 and transitioning to a career in the Shipyard that spanned four decades. As an Apprentice Builder, Jim was an iconic local sports figure and a frequent standout in the local press.
Jim married Melody Ann Clendenin in 1967 and, soon after, they took up residence at 3 Rugby Road in the Deer Park area of the city where they raised their family. Both being Newport News natives, Jim and Melody's community of friends throughout the city was extensive, and for nearly 50 years 3 Rugby Road was known to many as the DeBerry "headquarters" – a place both visible (in plain view of J. Clyde Morris Blvd.) and inviting. Life on Rugby Road was nothing if not memorable, and being in the anchor house at the head of the street gave Jim and Melody the tacit responsibility of "neighborhood gatekeepers" – a role they served with the type of forbearance and pride that could only come from a true sense of place: it was home. Melody left this world in November of 2018, and with her the heart and spirit of the DeBerry stronghold at 3 Rugby Road were broken. Just shy of a year later, Jim has followed.
Jim is survived by his children Amy Davis of Hertford, NC and Douglas DeBerry (Linda DeBerry) of Williamsburg; his mother Virginia DeBerry of Newport News; and, his brother Wayne DeBerry (Vicky DeBerry) of Yorktown. He has three grandchildren: Taylor Davis (26) of Winston-Salem, NC; and Grayson DeBerry (20) and Jordan DeBerry (18) of Williamsburg.
A memorial service for Jim will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome a donation to the American Diabetes Association in Jim's honor.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 20, 2019