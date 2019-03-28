On March 22,2019, James Edward Williams, husband, father, son and brother, passed away peacefully at the age of 54 years old in his home in Woodbridge, VA surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his mother Alma Pearl Williams, father James Williams, siblings Joseph and Aubrey, and two sons Joseph and Christopher Williams. James served in the Marines and was a Corporate Training Manager for over 20 years. James will be forever remembered by his wife, Tamara "Pixie" Williams, his loving children Adrian (Brittany), Lorenzo, Loren (Joseph), Alexis K., Alexis W., Alonzo, Alexzander, Alanna, and his youngest Leighton. James will also be remembered by his 5 grandchildren, 2 siblings, long-time family friend Emory and a host of nieces and nephews, and other loved ones close to his heart.A wake will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10 am, followed by the Funeral at 11 am at Mount Calvary Baptist Church at 2221 Emmett Drive in Alexandria, Virginia 22307. In lieu of flowers, those who desire may make donations in memory of James "Snoopy" Williams to the Northern Virginia BMX Parents Association at https://usabmx.com/tracks/1891/pages/2381 or mail a check into 5 Forrest Avenue Alexandria, VA 22305. Condolences to www.pridgenfuneralservice.com Published in Daily Press on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary