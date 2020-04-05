Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Resources
More Obituaries for James Boyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Wilson Boyd Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Wilson Boyd Jr. Obituary
James Wilson Boyd, Jr., 77, of Williamsburg, passed away on April 2, 2020.

James was a graduate of Smithfield High School and later on graduated from Old Dominion University. He was a CPA and small business owner. He served in the United States Army as a Mechanical Maintenance Officer.

James is preceded in death by his parents, James Wilson Boyd, Sr. and Elizabeth Bryant Boyd. He is survived by his partner, Joyce Jordan McDaniels; step-daughters, Rebecca Michael, Mildred Flower, and Kathy Lavista; sister, Linda Boyd; and nephews, James and Roberto Puig.

A celebration of James' life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in James' name to the .

Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -