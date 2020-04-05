|
|
James Wilson Boyd, Jr., 77, of Williamsburg, passed away on April 2, 2020.
James was a graduate of Smithfield High School and later on graduated from Old Dominion University. He was a CPA and small business owner. He served in the United States Army as a Mechanical Maintenance Officer.
James is preceded in death by his parents, James Wilson Boyd, Sr. and Elizabeth Bryant Boyd. He is survived by his partner, Joyce Jordan McDaniels; step-daughters, Rebecca Michael, Mildred Flower, and Kathy Lavista; sister, Linda Boyd; and nephews, James and Roberto Puig.
A celebration of James' life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in James' name to the .
Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 5, 2020