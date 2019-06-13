James Winston Watts III was the son of Dr. James Winston Watts II and Julia Meem Harrison. He was born October 29, 1940 in Washington DC and passed away at his home in North, Virginia on Sunday, June 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Helene, his brother Randolph Watts (wife Carol) of White Stone, Virginia, his son James Winston Watts IV (wife Michelle) and his daughter Anne Watts Savery, both of Portland, Oregon. He leaves behind two grandchildren: Natalie Watts and Clyde Savery. Winston attended St. Albans School in Washington DC and graduated from Woodberry Forest School. He graduated from the University of Hartford, where he met the love of his life, Helene. They married at her parents' home in Rocky Hill, Connecticut on June 12, 1965. Winston had an outgoing personality that made him a natural salesman and for decades he enjoyed traveling for work. He worked for Hoffman-La Roche AG, General Medical and Wilcox Bait and Tackle of Newport News, Virginia. Winston had a penchant for fast boats and decrepit cars. His childhood summers were spent on the water, navigating the marshes of the Chesapeake around Annapolis, and he never lost his boyhood love for fishing and power-boat cruising. Winston and Helene's family and social lives revolved around boating, fishing, gourmet cooking and passing time on their pier picking crabs plucked from Greenmansion Cove. Winston never sought out the social limelight but rather preferred to pull a friend aside for a leisurely, good-natured chat. Anyone singled out for his attention will warmly recall his intellect, humor and generosity of spirit. Winston was born by the Bay, lived alongside it and died next to it… a waterman to the end. He will be missed by us all. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to a supporting the Chesapeake Bay. A memorial service will take place at 11 am Monday, June 17 at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel in Mathews, VA. Published in Daily Press on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary