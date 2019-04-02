Home

Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Jamey G. Leonard Sr.

Jamey G. Leonard Sr. Obituary
Hampton, VA - Jamey Glenn Leonard, Sr., 59, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. Jamey is survived by his wife Johnna Leonard; two sons, Jamey Leonard, Jr. (Wendi) and Robert Leonard and three grandchildren, Skylar Cummings and Abel and Axel Leonard. He is also survived by two brothers, Jimmy Leonard (Becky) of Newport News and Bobby Leonard (Juanita) of Toano; and many nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, at Noon at Breakthrough Worship Center, 1709 Hampton Highway, Tabb, VA, 23693. Interment will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 7-8 pm at Amory Funeral Home, Grafton.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 2, 2019
