Jane Audrey Weigle, 84, of Spring Grove, Virginia passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was a registered nurse having served in the medical field for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Christine Bailey and her husband of 61 years, Guy Orlando Weigle "Smoky".



Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Cecile Hawkins (Carl); sons, Nathan Weigle (Robbin), Monte Weigle (Sharon), Eric Weigle (Tina), and David Weigle (Sandy); nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; brother, David Bailey, and sister, Nancy Monroe.



Just like her husband Smoky, Mrs. Weigle requested no funeral services and cremation will be performed by R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, Wakefield Chapel.



Mom would always say "hug your mother and be kind to animals".



