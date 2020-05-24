Jane Audrey Weigle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Audrey Weigle, 84, of Spring Grove, Virginia passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was a registered nurse having served in the medical field for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Christine Bailey and her husband of 61 years, Guy Orlando Weigle "Smoky".

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Cecile Hawkins (Carl); sons, Nathan Weigle (Robbin), Monte Weigle (Sharon), Eric Weigle (Tina), and David Weigle (Sandy); nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; brother, David Bailey, and sister, Nancy Monroe.

Just like her husband Smoky, Mrs. Weigle requested no funeral services and cremation will be performed by R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, Wakefield Chapel.

Mom would always say "hug your mother and be kind to animals".

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R W Baker & Company Funeral Home
11414 General Mahone Hwy
Wakefield, VA 23888
(757) 899-2971
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved