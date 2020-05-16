Jane Catherine Preston Grimes MacLennan passed peacefully on May 12, 2020, two days after celebrating her 94th birthday. The daughter of Arthur and Catharine Preston, she was born in Buffalo, New York on May 10, 1926.
Jane was predeceased by her first husband, U.S. Naval Aviator LCDR William E. Grimes and she treasured her many Navy friends who remained close throughout her life.
She remarried Neil MacLennan (deceased) and settled in Ontario, Canada. They made a home in Kingston where Jane enjoyed spending time with friends and family, pursuing her passion for the arts, rug hooking and painting. She was an active parishioner at St. George's Cathedral which brought her much joy. Later in life, Jane spent many happy years at her home at Patriots Colony in Williamsburg, Virginia where she made many close friends among the staff and residents. She was known for her quick smile and kind words. Jane enjoyed long walks, and had a deep appreciation for nature and the changing seasons. Never one to be shy, she was often the first to hit the dance floor when the music began to play. Jane had many wonderful, lifelong friends throughout the United States and Canada. Truly a product of the greatest generation. She will be dearly missed by all.
She is survived by her beloved brother Paul Preston of West Seneca, New York; her children, Dr. Stephen Grimes and his wife Dr. Kim Voss of Cape Charles, Virginia, Thomas Grimes and his wife Ann of Little Compton, Rhode Island and Sharon Grimes, of South Dakota. Her pride and joy were her 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, who she cherished.
Due to the current Covid situation, a celebration of her life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsencares.com.
Published in Daily Press on May 16, 2020.