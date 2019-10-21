|
Jane Irene McKennas Ericson, 92, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at her home. She was born in Chicago, Ill. and was the daughter of the late Bernice and Walter McKennas. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Susan,, Va. and had a great love for doing needle point and giving it away, and loved to cook for all of the large family gathering.
She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Vincent H. Ericson, her children Janice E. Brown (John), Valerie E. Cook (Mark), John V. Ericson (Chris) and Jeffrey A. Ericson (Ann), five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 10-11:00 am with a memorial service starting at 11:00 am. Burial will be private. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 21, 2019