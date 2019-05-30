Home

Jane L. Desmett Obituary
Jane L. Desmett, 77, was surrounded by her family when she went home to be with the LORD on May 28, 2019. She was the only child of Curtis and Neda Layne. She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved husband, Tom Desmett. She was the proud mother of two daughters, Susan Pincince (Mike) and Kathy Gibbs (Bland). She also enjoyed the love of 11 grandchildren, Zachary, Jessica, Mackenzie, Ethan, Aiden, Will, Jason, Chris, Nicole, Wesley and Zack. Visitation will be Friday, May 31st, from 6 to 7 PM and funeral Saturday, June 1st, at 1:30 PM all at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Burial will be in Peninsula Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on May 30, 2019
