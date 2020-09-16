Jane Piazza Roy passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020. The family considered it a beautiful blessing to be with her during her final hours, especially considering the Covid-19 restrictions of the last six months.
Jane was born on May 7, 1928 in Newport News, and grew up in the historic and quaint Hilton Village. She thrived in the lovely, close-knit community where she attended Hilton Baptist Church, Hilton Elementary and Morrison High School. While at Morrison, Jane was honored to be crowned "May Queen". . . no surprise since she was quite a beauty. After graduating, Jane went to work for the C&P Telephone Company. As fate would have it, in 1947 she met the love of her life, Valley K. Roy, Jr. They married on May 8, 1948, and their love story would continue for a lifetime. Jane and Valley had three children, Pam, Carl and Beth. The children would agree that Jane was the epitome of motherhood, and that they were the "center of her heart" and the focus of her life. Jane was extremely artistic, creative, and had a flair for fashion (especially when it came to shoes). As her family would attest, Jane took tremendous pride in keeping a neat and immaculate home. While living in Hidenwood, she became active in the Martha Hiden Garden Club, and enjoyed teaching Sunday School at Hilton Baptist Church. After being a stay at home mother for years, Jane returned to work at the telephone company where she continued to work until her retirement in 1985. Jane and Valley relished their retirement years. They moved to their dream home in Lakewood Park, loved playing golf, bridge and especially enjoyed traveling with their lifelong friends. Their greatest joy, however, came from spending time with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In 2005, Jane and Valley entered the Chesapeake Retirement Community. Sadly, in her later years, Jane developed Alzheimer's. Our family is so appreciative for the outstanding care and compassion our mother received from the entire staff in Memory Support and Healthcare. Their kindness will never be forgotten.
Jane was preceded in death by her loving husband, Valley; her parents, Carl and Kellam Piazza; her brother, John Piazza; and her son-in-law, Johnny Scruggs. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Pamela Roy Soddu (Tony) of Midlothian; son, Dr. Carl Piazza Roy (Laura) of Virginia Beach; daughter, Elizabeth Roy Scruggs of Newport News; grandchildren, Courtney Parezo (Jamin), Hunter Bryant (Kitty), Jay Scruggs (Cassie), James Scruggs (Kari), Meredythe Roy (Evan Walker), and Taylor Roy; great-grandchildren, Hugh, Graham, Ella, Paisley, Parker, Zach, and Sam; sister-in-law, Janett Piazza; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mom always said "my cup runneth over", ours does as well, mom, when we think of the beautiful legacy you left us.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 358 McLaws Circle, Williamsburg, VA 23185 or "Joyful Voices", 13621 W. Salisbury Road, Midlothian, VA 23113.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park. All guests are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.