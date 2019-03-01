Yorktown, Va. – Jane White Collins of Yorktown, Virginia died Monday, February 25, 2019. She was born to Connie and Graham White of Abington, Va. on August 13, 1937. She taught P.E. and Health at York High School for many years after graduating from Radford College. Jane along with her husband owned and operated Victory Lane Bowling Center. She had a tremendous love for animal and specially her chocolate lab Nickie. She also made sure all birds, squirrels and coons were well feed. Her favorite pass time was watching ACC sports. Jane was a two time cancer survivor of breast and lung.Jane is survived by her husband of 58 years Charles "Chuck" H. Collins, Jr. and her son Charles "Chip" H. Collins, III. She is also survived by her brothers, Dr. Kirk White and Thomas White.The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:0 PM in Amory Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Kirkwood Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park.Memorials may be made to the Lab Rescue LRCP P.O. Box 1814, Annandale, Va. 22003, National Wildlife Federation, 1 Stationery, Place, Rexburg, ID. 83441-5000 or the Jimmy V Foundation, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC. 27513. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary