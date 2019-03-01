Janet Ann "Jan" Urban (nee Scott) passed away February 27 at home in Ford's Colony in Williamsburg, VA, she was 84 years young. Jan is survived by her husband and partner in all things, John. She was the gem at the center of a family that she and John have nurtured and presided over for their 63 years together. "Meem" to her four children: Deb Doolittle of Tabernacle, NJ, John Urban (Anne) of Chicago, Gregg Urban (Patsy) of Feeding Hills, MA and Jeff Urban (Kim) of Chicago, Jan was "MeMe" to her ten "grandbabies": Sean Doolittle (Eireann), Meg Hogan (Craig), Ryan Doolittle, Scott Urban, Kevin Urban, Samantha Urban, Niki Urban, Jeffrey Urban and Kiley Urban. Born in Irvington, NJ in 1934, Jan and John were married in 1956 and later made Basking Ridge, NJ their home for more than three decades, before retiring to Williamsburg in 1998. A 1951 graduate of Trenton State (NJ) College with a major in Phys Ed and Health Sciences, Jan went on to teach Phys Ed at Springfield (NJ) HS and was a Red Cross swimming Instructor. Her passions for teaching, sports and water would be threads woven throughout her life. Jan never met a beach or pool she didn't love, a golf course she couldn't conquer or a sporting contest not worth watching or traveling to (especially where "the kids" were involved). An avid reader and lover of history, Jan flourished as a docent at Colonial Williamsburg. Her golf game flourished too, she served as President of the Ladies' Golf Association at Ford's Colony Country Club (and was characteristically modest about her hole-in-one there in 2014). Jan's arms (and homes) were always open to lively gatherings of family and friends, and her service to others was marked by her commitment to education, her local volunteer work and her role as a eucharistic minister at St Bede Catholic Church in Williamsburg. It truly was "A Wonderful Life." John and the rest of the family wish to thank their many friends, near and far, who have offered love, kindness and a trove of memories. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, March 2 at 2 pm at St. Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Rd., Williamsburg, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jan's memory to support the work she did at FISH Inc., a non-profit agency providing food, clothing and assistance to residents of the Williamsburg area.Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary