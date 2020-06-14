Janet Brough Kenley, age 65, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Janet was born on September 20, 1954 in Maryview Hospital in Portsmouth, VA to Earl Clayton Brough and Barbara Baber Brough. As a Bethel High School graduate, class of 1972, she was a Hampton resident for over 40 years. She retired from civil service after 38 years and was a longtime member of Shoot-a-Lot and Triangle Hunt clubs in King and Queen County. Janet also loved to fish.She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 37 years, Andrew Kenley; brother, David Brough; two aunts and many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends on Friday, June 19, 2020 between 3 PM- 5 PM at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions, 2609 Cunningham Drive, Hampton, VA 23666 (757)-825-8070.