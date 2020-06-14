Janet Brough Kenley
Janet Brough Kenley, age 65, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Janet was born on September 20, 1954 in Maryview Hospital in Portsmouth, VA to Earl Clayton Brough and Barbara Baber Brough. As a Bethel High School graduate, class of 1972, she was a Hampton resident for over 40 years. She retired from civil service after 38 years and was a longtime member of Shoot-a-Lot and Triangle Hunt clubs in King and Queen County. Janet also loved to fish.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 37 years, Andrew Kenley; brother, David Brough; two aunts and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 19, 2020 between 3 PM- 5 PM at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions, 2609 Cunningham Drive, Hampton, VA 23666 (757)-825-8070.

www.berceusefuneralhome.com

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
Funeral services provided by
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
