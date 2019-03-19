Janet C. Vorhauer, 88, passed away on Sunday March 17, 2019, after a several-year struggle with Parkinson's disease. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Reva Leffers, husband of 36 tears John S. Carmines, and sister Alice von Bergen (Bill). She is survived by husband Dr. J. Roy Vorhauer, daughters Dr. Pamela K. Carmines, Susan C. Hogge (Jeff), and Erica D. Vorhauer, and sisters Patty Thomas (Howard) and Marguerite Wetherington. Grandsons Jeff Hogge, Jr. (Stefanie), and John Hogge (Emily) sometimes called her "Princess" (she jokingly instructed them to do so when they were kids) and she cherished time spent with her 4 great grandchildren. Janet was born in Richmond, VA, moved to the Peninsula at age 12, and graduated from Hampton High School in 1948. A long-time Poquoson resident, she sang in the choir at Trinity United Methodist Church and worked at James C. Moore Realty for more than 25 years. She loved playing cards (bridge, UNO, rummy – you name it!), boating and fishing, and spent countless days engaged in all three activities – passions that were facilitated by having the boat docked behind her home at the Salt Ponds in Hampton. She took up golf in her 70s and spent many afternoons on the links with Roy until her physical abilities became limiting. Special thanks to the staff of Spring Arbor of Williamsburg, especially Clarissa and Felicia, for the skilled and loving care they provided in the past few months. Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday March 20st from 7:00-8:30 pm at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 North Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA 23666. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday March 21 at 12 noon at the funeral home, followed by entombment at Parklawn Memorial Park mausoleum. Published in Daily Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary