Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Janet G. Campbell-Thrift


1934 - 2019
Janet G. Campbell-Thrift Obituary
Janet G. Campbell-Thrift, 85, a long-time resident of Newport News, VA, died Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Riverside Regional Medical Center surrounded by family. Janet was born April 14, 1934 in rural Boone County, WV to Charles H. and Avis Goldsberry Griffith. She graduated from Sherman High School in 1952. She married James R. Campbell on April 18, 1954. After being widowed in 1982, Janet married Herbert Thrift on July 2, 1989. Janet enjoyed being active throughout her life during and after raising her three children. She played church softball, bowled, and square danced. She was a member of the Rebekah's and the American Legion Post 75. She was an active member of Menchville Baptist Church until her later years.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Campbell; daughter, Karen Campbell; and step- daughter, Tammy Trammell. She is survived by her husband, Herbert Thrift; son, James Campbell II and his wife, Cynthia; daughter, Vicki Painter; grandchildren, Jeffrey Painter II, James Campbell III and his wife, Lauren, Rachel Meadows and her husband, Luke, and Jonathan Campbell; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Nathaniel and Penelope Meadows; other family members, Doc and Diane Thrift, Keith Thrift and family, Kelly Trammell and family, Krystal Trammell-Blymyer and family.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home with Funeral Services to be conducted at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 13, 2019
