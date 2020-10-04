Janet Marie Bryant Hershaw passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the age of 61. She was a native of Newport News and had resided in Smithfield for 26 years. Janet was a graduate of Missouri Western State University and had worked for Riverside Hospital for many years as a registered nurse.Janet was preceded in death by her mother, Lois Helen Montgomery, and beloved father, Melvin James Bryant. She is survived by her long-time companion, Terry Mitchell; two daughters, Kasey Viscelli of Atlanta, GA; Dr. Jamie Hershaw of Colorado Springs, CO; four granddaughters, Molly, Ellah, Corinne and Emory Viscelli; and a sister, Linda Armellino of Wheatfield, IN. Janet was a devoted friend, mother, grandmother and sister and will be missed by all who knew her.A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 5 at 3:00 p.m. in Peninsula Memorial Park. Facial masks and social distancing will be required.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.