1/1
Janet Marie Bryant Hershaw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Marie Bryant Hershaw passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the age of 61. She was a native of Newport News and had resided in Smithfield for 26 years. Janet was a graduate of Missouri Western State University and had worked for Riverside Hospital for many years as a registered nurse.

Janet was preceded in death by her mother, Lois Helen Montgomery, and beloved father, Melvin James Bryant. She is survived by her long-time companion, Terry Mitchell; two daughters, Kasey Viscelli of Atlanta, GA; Dr. Jamie Hershaw of Colorado Springs, CO; four granddaughters, Molly, Ellah, Corinne and Emory Viscelli; and a sister, Linda Armellino of Wheatfield, IN. Janet was a devoted friend, mother, grandmother and sister and will be missed by all who knew her.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 5 at 3:00 p.m. in Peninsula Memorial Park. Facial masks and social distancing will be required.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 3, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Therese Viscelli
October 1, 2020
Janet was a wonderful, kind and loving person who always had a zest for life. As her first cousin, I will always treasure the times she visited our farm in Southwest Virginia. I am thankful we had re-connected during the past couple of years. My sincere condolences go out to her family and Terry as I know she will be greatly missed.
Kaye Nobblitt Schmidt
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved