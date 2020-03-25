Home

RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
(757) 723-3308
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Janet Neal Whitaker Obituary
Janet Neal Whitaker (Jay), 70, died Friday, March 20, 2020 in Sentara Hospital. She was a longtime resident of Hampton. She is preceded in death by her father Leonard Neal, Sr. and husband Jesse L. Whitaker. She is survived by her son Jeffrey Whitaker, his wife Dionne and granddaughter Jai, her mother, Thelma Neal, three sisters, Vernard Evans, Valarie (Diann) Thornton, Judith Jordan, two brothers, Leonard (Pie) and Michael Neal.

Viewing will be Thursday March 26th from 12-6 p.m. A private service on Friday at Perkins Funeral Home followed by a private service for her final resting place - Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 25, 2020
