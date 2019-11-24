|
Janet Owen Edwards, a resident of Newport News, VA, died peacefully Wednesday in her home.
Born in 1947, Janet attended Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, VA before receiving her Bachelor's degree in social work from Campbell University, then Campbell College, in Buies Creek, NC.
Janet's passions were her family and teaching young people. She founded the Pocahontas Bassett Baptist church preschool ministry in Bassett, VA and went on to teach and direct preschool programs at various churches in and around Raleigh, NC where she resided for over 25 years. She last taught at Hidenwood Presbyterian in Newport News, VA before her recent retirement.
Janet was predeceased by her loving parents Julian and Evelyn Owen of Newport News, VA and Cape Coral, FL in addition to her sister, Charlene McKay of Virginia Beach, VA.
She is survived by her sister June English of Charlotte, NC as well as two sons, Owen Edwards of Boone, NC and Blake Edwards and wife Shelley of Raleigh, NC and her two grandchildren, Grey and Zeke Edwards.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Hidenwood Presbyterian Preschool Scholarship Fund at 414 Hiden Blvd, Newport News, VA 23606.
Altmeyer Funeral Home Denbigh Chapel will be assisting with arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 24, 2019