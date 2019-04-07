Janet S. Spruill, 85, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Jan was born in Pittsfield, Mass. to Winthrop Earl and Alma Shepardson. She was raised in Norfolk, Va., graduated from Granby High School, and became a Dental Assistant - serving as Secretary of the Virginia Organization of American Dental Assistants. She married Melton G. Spruill on July 16, 1955, at Royster Memorial Presbyterian Church. Jan was as a devoted military wife. During her husband's service years, she served as a Gray Lady with the American Red Cross. Jan was later an active member of Denbigh United Presbyterian Church. She nurtured countless Denbigh children through their Pre-K program, served on the wedding and funeral committees, and volunteered with PORTs' (People Offering Resources Together) Emergency Winter Shelter Program of Newport News. Her greatest joys were time spent with family and friends. Her life will be remembered by those she touched, because of her positive and encouraging influence. Her frank sense of wit was priceless. She truly touched everyone she spent any time with. Jan was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, retired US Army Lt. Col. Melton G. Spruill and her daughter-in-law, Michele P. Spruill. Survivors include her children Melton G. Spruill, Jr., Janet Evans (Michael), Douglas J. Spruill (Lisa), and Charles W. Spruill (Trish); seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; her sister, Carol S. Henry of Spring, Texas; many nieces and nephews; and her Newport News daughter Debbie Fullhart (Ed).In memory of her work with PORT, arrangements have been made with the Arbors at Port Warwick to provide an evening of meals to those served by the program, and staff. Our family wishes to thank the staff of the Arbors for their attentive and personal care during Mom's time there.A memorial service will take place at Denbigh United Presbyterian Church on Friday, April 12 at 11:00 a.m., officiated by The Rev. Deborah Dail. A Celebration of Life Reception will follow in the fellowship hall of the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials are made to the flower committee, building fund, or PORT program of Denbigh United Presbyterian Church. Peninsula Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Interment will follow at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary