Nellie Janette "Chat" Hess, born July 5, 1925, joined her husband, CPT William R Hess Army Ret (Billy); grandson, Drew; parents, Henry and Leona Chapman; and all her brothers and sisters on February 7, 2019. I can only imagine what it will be like when Henry, Leona and their children are reunited. Chat, a proud native Texan, was born and raised in Mt Pleasant, TX . She leaves two sons Randal L Hess (Frances), of Katy, TX, and Robert F Hess (Pam), of Hampton, VA; 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Chat, a country farm girl, married Billy during WWII and moved to Germany, Japan, El Paso, TX, Ft Monroe and Hampton. From 1943 to 1965, she was a switchboard operator; active in Officer's wives' and bridge clubs; bowled; earned her real estate and beautician license. From 1965-1968, they lived at Ft Monroe and she was a full-time mom. She lived in Hampton for 48 years until moving to Nashville, TN in 2016. She enjoyed life and was very talented, she mastered ceramic pottery finishing, gourmet cooking, knitting, crocheting, needle point, sewing flags, quilting, piano and painting. Many of her paintings now hang in her children and grandchildren's homes. She traveled back to Europe with friends and took a mission trip to Jakarta, Indonesia. Chat and Billy fell in love with square dancing; being an exceptional seamstress, she made many fancy, professional dresses for herself and western outfits for Billy. Foremost was her love of music. She sang soprano in the Foxhill Road Baptist Church choir and "The Songbirds" Trio. She sang, at home, in the car and on stage. You could not keep up with nor stop Chat, Mom, Mamaw (Meme), or Tootsie. To meet her is to not forget her. Inurnment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, where she returns to Billy's side. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, https://alzfdn.org.