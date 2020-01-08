|
Janette Darlene Smith, 49, passed away in her home on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was born on April 2, 1970 to Linda Taylor and Lawrence Hubbard who both preceded her in death.
A beloved mother, nanny, sister, aunt, and friend, she was a lifelong resident of Hampton. Jenny's main focus was her family, and her grandchildren were her greatest treasure.
Survivors include her children, Linda Kirkley and husband, David of Hampton, Brian Smith of Hampton, and Airika Creech of Newport News; seven grandchildren, Ember, Everly, Obadiah, MJ, Raelyn, Jaxon, and Paisley; her sisters, Venus Ham and husband, Robert of Newport News, Dawn Smith Dubish of Church Hill, TN, and Jackie Smith Holmes and husband, Ralph of Suffolk; her brother, Brian Hubbard of Portsmouth; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 10, 2020 in the R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home chapel.
