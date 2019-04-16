|
Janice Alta Grasty, 76, passed away in Newport News on April 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband James R. Grasty, Sr. and her parents Thomas and Virginia Squires. A member of Faith Outreach Center and an employee of Farm Fresh, she was known and loved by many in the community. Left to cherish her memory are her children James R. Grasty, Jr. (Laci) and Debra Bishop (Rick); her brother Buck Squires; her grandchildren Leah Bishop, Jeremy Bishop, Thomas Grasty, and Charis Grasty; her great-grandchildren Quin Bishop and Adelyn Bishop; as well as a host of other family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Faith Outreach Church (3105 W. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, VA 23666). Altmeyer Funeral Homes-Riverside Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Faith Outreach Church or to the .
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 16, 2019