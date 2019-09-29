|
|
Janice Bordeaux passed from this life on September 27, at home in Yorktown surrounded by family, after a determined battle with cancer. Janice was born on October 10, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY. She graduated cum laude from Hunter College in Manhattan and taught at an elementary Catholic school in Brooklyn. She eventually left teaching and was working for John J. McMullen Associates (JJMA) in the World Trade Center in Manhattan when she met the love of her life and her husband of 35 years, Jim Bordeaux. Janice and Jim moved to Yorktown in 1990 when Jim was transferred to JJMA's Newport News design office. Janice is survived by her husband, Jim Bordeaux, her sister Susan Korbel, her beloved stepchildren Jackie Plyler (Chris), John Bordeaux (Jessica), grandchildren Kara Plyler and Brendan Riley, great-grand daughter Ayden Spires, "second mother" Aunt Ann Danna, cousins Linda Drasheff (Bob), Diane Rayo (Jerry), and Ralph Danna (Gina), Aunt Sylvia Salanito and cousin Charles Salanito (Kara). She is pre-deceased by her mother, Connie Korbel, her father, John Korbel, and her brother, Jimmy Korbel. At Janice's request, there will be no formal service, rather "if there is to be anything, make it a party". Jan's friends and family are invited to drop by her favorite place in all the world, her home in Edgehill, between 6 and 8 PM on October 3, to share memories. The family wishes to express special gratitude to Janice's oncology team at the Massey Clinic at VCU, especially nurse Ashley Gouldman, and to home health nurse Auburn of Bayada Home Health services. In lieu of flowers, she requested that donations be made to . Arrangements are being handled by a Amory Funeral Home, Grafton.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 29, 2019