Janice DeHart Kibler, 85, of Newport News, VA, passed away November 27th, 2020 at home surrounded by her husband and children. She was born in Covington, VA in 1935 to the late Leon and Nancy DeHart. Funeral services are not being planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Stroke Association in her name. To read her full obituary, please go to: amoryfuneralhome.com