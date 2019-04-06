Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Swain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Fisher Swain

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janice Fisher Swain Obituary
Newport News, Va. - Janice Fisher Swain, age 82, departed this life on April 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, parents, brothers Randolph Fisher, J.D. Fisher, and sister Margaret Foster. Left to grieve her loss is sister Brenda Fisher and brother Allen Fisher. Her daughter Sharon Guin and "favorite son-in-law" Monty and daughter Sandra Stephenson. She was blessed and adored her four grandchildren: Jason Guin, Kevin Guin, Ashley Mack and Katelin Bonniville. Her grandchildren bequeathed her 9 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3-4 PM at Amory Funeral Home in Grafton VA and a graveside service will be held on Monday at 1 PM at Peninsula Memorial Cemetery in Newport News to celebrate her life. For more information go to amoryfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amory Funeral Home
Download Now