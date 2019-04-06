|
Newport News, Va. - Janice Fisher Swain, age 82, departed this life on April 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, parents, brothers Randolph Fisher, J.D. Fisher, and sister Margaret Foster. Left to grieve her loss is sister Brenda Fisher and brother Allen Fisher. Her daughter Sharon Guin and "favorite son-in-law" Monty and daughter Sandra Stephenson. She was blessed and adored her four grandchildren: Jason Guin, Kevin Guin, Ashley Mack and Katelin Bonniville. Her grandchildren bequeathed her 9 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3-4 PM at Amory Funeral Home in Grafton VA and a graveside service will be held on Monday at 1 PM at Peninsula Memorial Cemetery in Newport News to celebrate her life. For more information go to amoryfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 6, 2019