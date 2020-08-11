1/1
Janice Head
Janice Head, 83, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at home on August 8, 2020 with her family by her side. She always put others first and had a heart of gold. Janice touched the hearts of everyone she met. As a child, Janice worked at her parents' grocery store, "Harcums Grocery". For the majority of her adult life she worked in Civil Service at Fort Eustis, finally retiring after more than 30 years.

Janice is survived by her children, Pamela Edwards and husband Cliff of Smithfield (with whom she lived the past 20 years), Cynthia Bousquet and husband Mike of Gloucester, Donna Bousquet and husband Ken of Williamsburg, and Rommie "Skip" Head and wife Chris of Hampton; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, at Peninsula Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Joe Hunt. Masks and social distancing are required.


Published in Daily Press on Aug. 11, 2020.
