On Thursday, September 12, 2019, Janice Ilene Bayer passed from this life. During her career, Janice worked as an engineer and programmer, working on projects in aeronautics and space. She was retired and had recently found a new direction as a financial adviser. Janice was politically active, and supported good government initiatives, including opposing
political gerrymandering. Janice was also an advocate for women's causes, animals, and charities. She is survived by her husband, Mark Schmidt, her parents, Joel and Karen Bayer, her siblings, Russell Bayer and Leslie (Bryan) MacPherson, her nephews, Harrison Bayer, Rory MacPherson, Asher MacPherson, and her step-children, Michael Schmidt and Ariel (Eric) Eanes. A memorial service will be held at Weymouth Funeral Home, 12746 Nettles Drive, Newport News, VA 23606, at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of the following: The Nature Conservancy, Hadassah.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 14, 2019