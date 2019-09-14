Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Bayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice I. Bayer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice I. Bayer Obituary
On Thursday, September 12, 2019, Janice Ilene Bayer passed from this life. During her career, Janice worked as an engineer and programmer, working on projects in aeronautics and space. She was retired and had recently found a new direction as a financial adviser. Janice was politically active, and supported good government initiatives, including opposing

political gerrymandering. Janice was also an advocate for women's causes, animals, and charities. She is survived by her husband, Mark Schmidt, her parents, Joel and Karen Bayer, her siblings, Russell Bayer and Leslie (Bryan) MacPherson, her nephews, Harrison Bayer, Rory MacPherson, Asher MacPherson, and her step-children, Michael Schmidt and Ariel (Eric) Eanes. A memorial service will be held at Weymouth Funeral Home, 12746 Nettles Drive, Newport News, VA 23606, at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of the following: The Nature Conservancy, Hadassah.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weymouth Funeral Home
Download Now