Janice Milosevich
Janice L. Milosevich Obituary
Janice L. Milosevich, 66, went to be with the Lord on Friday March 8th. She was a native of Belle Vernon, PA and a resident of Hampton, VA for the last 37 years. Janice was preceded in rest by her parents, Irene and Joseph Ferencz; and her brother Robert. She leaves behind her loving husband of 45 years, Joseph Milosevich; 2 children, Joseph Milosevich III (Victoria), and Suzanne Weare (Byron); 2 grandchildren, Joseph and Sara Young; her brother Dennis Ferencz; sister- in- law Mrs. Helen Ferencz; niece Valerie Bonde; and nephews Robert, Thomas, and William Ferencz. After serving as a military wife and mother, Janice worked for the Hampton City School system as a Library and Teacher's Assistant. Once retired, she enjoyed tending to her beautiful flower beds. She will be missed deeply by her family and all that knew her. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19th from 10am- 12pm at Parklawn- Wood Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service at 12pm. Entombment will follow at Hampton Veteran's Memorial Garden. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 18, 2019
