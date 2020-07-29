1/1
Janice M. Alston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Marie Alston, retired educator, transitioned on Friday, July 24, 2020 at home with her family. She was the devoted sister of Carolyn Alston, loving niece of Ann and Pompey Stith and Valeria Thompson. Janice was an inspiration to her many cousins and friends. Viewing Thursday, July 30th, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral service is private but can be viewed at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31st at www.ohsmithandsonfuneralhome.com by clicking on her obituary.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution in Janice's name to the First Baptist Church East End Scholarship Fund, 3000 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA 23607. Allow your "flowers" to grow with and in our children. O.H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to served the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved