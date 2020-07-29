Janice Marie Alston, retired educator, transitioned on Friday, July 24, 2020 at home with her family. She was the devoted sister of Carolyn Alston, loving niece of Ann and Pompey Stith and Valeria Thompson. Janice was an inspiration to her many cousins and friends. Viewing Thursday, July 30th, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral service is private but can be viewed at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31st at www.ohsmithandsonfuneralhome.com
by clicking on her obituary.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution in Janice's name to the First Baptist Church East End Scholarship Fund, 3000 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA 23607. Allow your "flowers" to grow with and in our children. O.H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to served the family.