Janis Atholene Hart Whitenack of Hayes, age 87, died suddenly in her home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was born March 19, 1933, in Rhodell, West Virginia, to the late Luther McKinley and Mary Jane Reedy Hart. She was stationed with her Air Force husband worldwide, before building their home in Hayes in 1974. Janis retired from Civil Service following 20 years of dedication, where she began as a mail clerk and advanced to performing security clearances for the military and civilians. Reading novels by David Baldacci, the Gloucester-Mathews Gazette, Glo-Quips, watching local and national news, and the Hallmark Channel were a few of her favorite things. She said it wasn't so much the stories but the scenery, especially the winter scenes she loved. In addition to her parents, husband of 62 years Garmon Whitenack, son James Luther Whitenack, sister Beulah Peery and a brother Earl Hart preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Gagnon, grandson, Frank Oberle, grandchildren Analisa Gagnon, Emilee Gagnon, Bretney Oberle, great-grandchildren Hayden Gagnon, Connor Oberle, and welcoming a new granddaughter in December 2020, sisters Joy, Elaine (Jerry), Connie (Frank), brothers, Jim (Nora), Aubrey (Janet), Carl (Shelma), Randall (Barbara) and Roger (Lahoma). The family will receive friends Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required, and social distancing is mandatory. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to Abingdon Fire & Rescue Squad, PO Box 9, Bena, Virginia 23018. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



