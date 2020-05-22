Janis Laverne Mangrum Wise
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janis Laverne Mangrum Wise, left this life on May 18, 2020 from complications of a stroke. She was born May 26, 1954 in Tunica, Mississippi to Wilborn and Virginia Mangrum. Janis worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant and will be missed by her family and all who knew her.

Janis was preceded in death by her husband James Wise in 2015.

She leaves behind five children, Samantha Davis of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Dennis Ray Cooper of Atlanta, Georgia, Melissa Young of Suffolk, Virginia, Jessica Hudson of Ahoskie, North Carolina and Tammy Jeffries of Virginia Beach, Virginia; three sisters, Jackie Finchum, Barbara Hobbs and Paulette Blackford, all of Cleburne, Texas; brother, W.C. Mangrum of Chilton, Texas; grandchildren, Hannah, Hailey and Charlie Davis, Rebecca Cooper, Joey Young and Logan Jeffries.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Parklawn Wood Funeral Home with a celebration of life to follow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
22
Celebration of Life
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved