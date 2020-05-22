Janis Laverne Mangrum Wise, left this life on May 18, 2020 from complications of a stroke. She was born May 26, 1954 in Tunica, Mississippi to Wilborn and Virginia Mangrum. Janis worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant and will be missed by her family and all who knew her.



Janis was preceded in death by her husband James Wise in 2015.



She leaves behind five children, Samantha Davis of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Dennis Ray Cooper of Atlanta, Georgia, Melissa Young of Suffolk, Virginia, Jessica Hudson of Ahoskie, North Carolina and Tammy Jeffries of Virginia Beach, Virginia; three sisters, Jackie Finchum, Barbara Hobbs and Paulette Blackford, all of Cleburne, Texas; brother, W.C. Mangrum of Chilton, Texas; grandchildren, Hannah, Hailey and Charlie Davis, Rebecca Cooper, Joey Young and Logan Jeffries.



The family will receive friends on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Parklawn Wood Funeral Home with a celebration of life to follow.



