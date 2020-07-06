1/1
Jannett R. Jaffeux
Jannett Rose Jaffeux, 77, went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2020. She was a devoted Christian who was giving and encouraged people to be saved and be right with the Lord. Jannett was preceded in death by her parents Ed and Mattie Copley and sister Patricia Copley.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 44 years Wayne Jaffeux; sons, Dale (Susan), Chris, Brady (Theresa); stepson, Wayne Jr.; stepdaughters, Mary and Rachel; brother Charles "Chuck" Copley; sisters, Madonna "Louise" Brannan, Kathy Adams; 10 grandchildren; 7 step-grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666 with a visitation to be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence.


Published in Daily Press on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
JUL
7
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
