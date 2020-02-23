|
|
Jarvis Mark Hearn of Carrollton, VA died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Maryview Hospital, Portsmouth. Born May 27, 1951 in Hampton, Mark was the son of the Rev. Dr. Jarvis McDonald Hearn and Betty Barnes Hearn of Smithfield.
After graduation from Elgin High School in Elgin, Ill, he enlisted in the Navy and was stationed on an aircraft carrier during the Vietnam war. Following the war, he enlisted in a vocational school in Knoxville, TN and began a welding career as a certified atomic type welder. Later, he returned to a vocational school and graduated at the top of his class as a plumber. Mark worked with several companies and was last employed by Southeastern Mechanical before health issues caused him to spend the last seven years of his life in a nursing home.
Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Barnes Hearn of Hampton. He is survived by his father, Rev. Dr. Jarvis McDonald Hearn; and one brother, Dana A. Hearn of Sperryville, VA.
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, Hampton.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 23, 2020