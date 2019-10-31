|
Funeral services for Jamsine Alexis Chamblee will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday , November 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Denbigh, 3628 Campbell Rd., Newport News VA 23602. There will be a viewing from 10-11 AM prior to the service. There will be an opportunity to view Jasmine on Friday, November 1 from 11-6 PM at Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, 251 Richneck Rd., Newport News VA. The family will be present from 5-6 PM. For more information, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 31, 2019